Aug 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday
Saturday, August 8 (GMT)
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur (1145)
AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa (1400)
Everton v Watford (1400)
Leicester City v Sunderland (1400)
Norwich City v Crystal Palace (1400)
Chelsea v Swansea City (1630)
Sunday, August 9 (GMT)
Arsenal v West Ham United (1230)
Newcastle United v Southampton (1230)
Stoke City v Liverpool (1500)
Monday, August 10 (GMT)
West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City (1900)