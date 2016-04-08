SHOWCASE-Soccer-Five memorable Chelsea v Arsenal matches
LONDON, Feb 2 We look back at five standout clashes between Arsenal and Chelsea:
April 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday Saturday, April 9 (GMT) West Ham United v Arsenal (1145) Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth (1400) Crystal Palace v Norwich City (1400) Southampton v Newcastle United (1400) Swansea City v Chelsea (1400) Watford v Everton (1400) Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion (1630) Sunday, April 10 (GMT) Sunderland v Leicester City (1230) Liverpool v Stoke City (1500) Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United (1500)
LONDON, Feb 2 We look back at five standout clashes between Arsenal and Chelsea:
LONDON, Feb 2 Manchester City have recalled midfielder Yaya Toure to their Champions League squad after he was left out for the group stage last year in an omission that triggered a furious response from his agent.
LONDON, Feb 2 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of week 24 of the Premier League on Feb 4 and 5 (1500 unless stated):