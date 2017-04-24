Soccer-Everton sign Sunderland keeper Pickford
June 15 Everton have signed goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on a five-year deal from Sunderland, the Merseyside club confirmed on Thursday.
April 24 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Monday Tuesday, April 25 (GMT) Chelsea v Southampton (1845) Wednesday, April 26 (GMT) Arsenal v Leicester City (1845) Middlesbrough v Sunderland (1845) Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur (1900) Thursday, April 27 (GMT) Manchester City v Manchester United (1900) Saturday, April 29 (GMT) Southampton v Hull City (1400) Stoke City v West Ham United (1400) Sunderland v Bournemouth (1400) West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City (1400) Crystal Palace v Burnley (1630) Sunday, April 30 (GMT) Manchester United v Swansea City (1100) Everton v Chelsea (1305) Middlesbrough v Manchester City (1305) Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (1530) Monday, May 1 (GMT) Watford v Liverpool (1900)
June 15 Leeds United have appointed former APOEL Nicosia boss Thomas Christiansen as their new manager, the English Championship club said on Thursday.
BERLIN, June 15 Bayern Munich will take on Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will face Napoli in the pre-season Audi Cup in Munich on Aug. 1, the German champions said on Thursday.