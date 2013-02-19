UPDATE 1-Soccer-Man City ease past Sunderland to keep up title chase
* City host Stoke on Wednesday, Sunderland host Burnley on Mar. 18 (Adds details, quotes)
Feb 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Tuesday Saturday, February 23 (GMT) Fulham v Stoke City (1245) Arsenal v Aston Villa (1500) Norwich City v Everton (1500) Queens Park Rangers v Manchester United (1500) Reading v Wigan Athletic (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Sunderland (1500) Sunday, February 24 (GMT) Manchester City v Chelsea (1330) Newcastle United v Southampton (1330) Monday, February 25 (GMT) West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur (2000)
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur struck another blow in the battle for a top-four finish but manager Mauricio Pochettino is refusing to concede the Premier League title race to Chelsea after a 3-2 win over Everton on Sunday.