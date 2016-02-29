Feb 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Monday
Tuesday, March 1 (GMT)
AFC Bournemouth v Southampton (1945)
Aston Villa v Everton (1945)
Leicester City v West Bromwich Albion (1945)
Norwich City v Chelsea (1945)
Sunderland v Crystal Palace (1945)
Wednesday, March 2 (GMT)
Arsenal v Swansea City (1945)
Stoke City v Newcastle United (1945)
West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur (1945)
Liverpool v Manchester City (2000)
Manchester United v Watford (2000)
Saturday, March 5 (GMT)
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (1245)
Chelsea v Stoke City (1500)
Everton v West Ham United (1500)
Manchester City v Aston Villa (1500)
Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth (1500)
Southampton v Sunderland (1500)
Swansea City v Norwich City (1500)
Watford v Leicester City (1730)
Sunday, March 6 (GMT)
Crystal Palace v Liverpool (1330)
West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United (1600)