UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bayern run riot again to crush dispirited Arsenal 10-2 on aggregate
* Arsenal exit at last 16 stage for seventh consecutive season (Adds quotes)
Jan 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday Saturday, January 12 (GMT) Queens Park Rangers v Tottenham Hotspur (1245) Aston Villa v Southampton (1500) Everton v Swansea City (1500) Fulham v Wigan Athletic (1500) Norwich City v Newcastle United (1500) Reading v West Bromwich Albion (1500) Stoke City v Chelsea (1500) Sunderland v West Ham United (1500) Sunday, January 13 (GMT) Manchester United v Liverpool (1330) Arsenal v Manchester City (1600)
NAPLES, Italy, March 7 Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos performed another rescue act to wreck Napoli's brave comeback attempt and take the Champions League title-holders into the quarter-finals on Tuesday after they had taken a first-half battering.
LONDON, March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger blamed a "scandalous" refereeing decision for his team's 5-1 humiliation by Bayern Munich on Tuesday, which sent them out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage for the seventh season in a row.