May 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, May 14 (GMT)
Arsenal v Wigan Athletic (1845)
Reading v Manchester City (1900)
Sunday, May 19 (GMT)
Chelsea v Everton (1500)
Liverpool v Queens Park Rangers (1500)
Manchester City v Norwich City (1500)
Newcastle United v Arsenal (1500)
Southampton v Stoke City (1500)
Swansea City v Fulham (1500)
Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland (1500)
West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United (1500)
West Ham United v Reading (1500)
Wigan Athletic v Aston Villa (1500)