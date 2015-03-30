Soccer-Austria leave it late to beat Moldova
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
March 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Monday Saturday, April 4 (GMT) Arsenal v Liverpool (1145) Everton v Southampton (1400) Leicester City v West Ham United (1400) Manchester United v Aston Villa (1400) Swansea City v Hull City (1400) West Bromwich Albion v Queens Park Rangers (1400) Chelsea v Stoke City (1630) Sunday, April 5 (GMT) Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur (1230) Sunderland v Newcastle United (1500) Monday, April 6 (GMT) Crystal Palace v Manchester City (1900)
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
LONDON, March 24 England goalkeeper Joe Hart hailed the experimental 3-4-3 formation that manager Gareth Southgate adopted against Germany on Wednesday, saying that it was good to see them try "something new".