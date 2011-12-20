Dec 20 English Premier League fixtures (times
GMT).
Playing on Tuesday
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Norwich City (1945)
Blackburn Rovers v Bolton Wanderers (2000)
Playing on Wednesday
Aston Villa v Arsenal (1945)
Manchester City v Stoke City (1945)
Newcastle United v West Bromwich Albion (1945)
Everton v Swansea City (2000)
Fulham v Manchester United (2000)
Queens Park Rangers v Sunderland (2000)
Wigan Athletic v Liverpool (2000)
Playing on Thursday
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea (2000)
Playing on Monday
Chelsea v Fulham (1300)
Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1500)
Bolton Wanderers v Newcastle United (1500)
Liverpool v Blackburn Rovers (1500)
Manchester United v Wigan Athletic (1500)
Sunderland v Everton (1500)
West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City (1500)
Stoke City v Aston Villa (1945)
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)