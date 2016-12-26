Soccer-Midfielder Coutinho extends contract with Liverpool
Jan 25 Brazil international midfielder Philippe Coutinho has extended his contract with Liverpool, the Premier League side said on its website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
Dec 26 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Monday Tuesday, December 27 (GMT) Liverpool v Stoke City (1715) Wednesday, December 28 (GMT) Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur (1945) Friday, December 30 (GMT) Hull City v Everton (2000) Saturday, December 31 (GMT) Burnley v Sunderland (1500) Chelsea v Stoke City (1500) Leicester City v West Ham United (1500) Manchester United v Middlesbrough (1500) Southampton v West Bromwich Albion (1500) Swansea City v Bournemouth (1500) Liverpool v Manchester City (1730) Sunday, January 1 (GMT) Watford v Tottenham Hotspur (1330) Arsenal v Crystal Palace (1600) Monday, January 2 (GMT) Middlesbrough v Leicester City (1230) Everton v Southampton (1500) Manchester City v Burnley (1500) Sunderland v Liverpool (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Hull City (1500) West Ham United v Manchester United (1715)
Jan 25 Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2021, the Premier League team have said.
Jan 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Scottish Cup 4th Round replay matches on Tuesday 4th Round, replay Tuesday, January 24 Queen's Park (III) - Ayr United (II) 6-7 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 0-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): 4th Round, replay Wednesday, January 25 Hearts v Raith Rovers (II) (1945)