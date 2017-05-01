Soccer-Leicester City sign Hull defender Maguire
June 15 Leicester City signed Hull City centre back Harry Maguire on a five-year contract on Thursday.
May 1 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Monday Friday, May 5 (GMT) West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur (1900) Saturday, May 6 (GMT) Manchester City v Crystal Palace (1130) Bournemouth v Stoke City (1400) Burnley v West Bromwich Albion (1400) Hull City v Sunderland (1400) Leicester City v Watford (1400) Swansea City v Everton (1630) Sunday, May 7 (GMT) Liverpool v Southampton (1230) Arsenal v Manchester United (1500) Monday, May 8 (GMT) Chelsea v Middlesbrough (1900)
PARIS, June 15 Claudio Ranieri, the veteran Italian coach who led Leicester City to their English Premier League title last season against all the odds, has taken over at Nantes, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.
June 15 Everton have signed goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on a five-year deal from Sunderland, the Merseyside club confirmed on Thursday.