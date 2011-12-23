Soccer-Tottenham defender Rose to see specialist after knee scan
LONDON, Feb 3 Tottenham Hotspur's England defender Danny Rose will see a specialist on Monday after suffering a knee injury that could sideline him for several weeks.
Dec 23 English Premier League (times GMT)
Playing on Monday Chelsea v Fulham (1300) Bolton Wanderers v Newcastle United (1500) Liverpool v Blackburn Rovers (1500) Manchester United v Wigan Athletic (1500) Sunderland v Everton (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City (1500) Stoke City v Aston Villa (1945)
Playing on Tuesday Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1500) Swansea City v Queens Park Rangers (1700) Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur (1930)
LONDON, Feb 3 Jose Mourinho wants to see more of his Manchester United players scoring goals to take some of the burden off striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the club pushes for a top-four finish.
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.