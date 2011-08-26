Soccer-Improving Everton can keep Lukaku happy, says Koeman
LONDON, Feb 9 Everton can match striker Romelu Lukaku's ambition and keep the Belgium international at Goodison Park, manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday.
- Aug 26 English premier league fixtures: Saturday, Aug.27 (GMT) Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1105) Wigan Athletic v Queens Park Rangers (1130) Blackburn Rovers v Everton (1400) Chelsea v Norwich City (1400) Swansea City v Sunderland (1400) Liverpool v Bolton Wanderers (1630) Sunday, Aug.28 (GMT) Newcastle United v Fulham (1200) Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City (1230) West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City (1400) Manchester United v Arsenal (1500) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports)
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.
Feb 9 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said Andy Carroll may miss Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion as the striker has not trained this week due to a minor groin injury.