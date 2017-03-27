Soccer-Leicester City sign Hull defender Maguire
June 15 Leicester City signed Hull City centre back Harry Maguire on a five-year contract on Thursday.
March 27 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Monday Saturday, April 1 (GMT) Liverpool v Everton (1130) Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur (1400) Chelsea v Crystal Palace (1400) Hull City v West Ham United (1400) Leicester City v Stoke City (1400) Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion (1400) Watford v Sunderland (1400) Southampton v Bournemouth (1630) Sunday, April 2 (GMT) Swansea City v Middlesbrough (1230) Arsenal v Manchester City (1500)
PARIS, June 15 Claudio Ranieri, the veteran Italian coach who led Leicester City to their English Premier League title last season against all the odds, has taken over at Nantes, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.
June 15 Everton have signed goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on a five-year deal from Sunderland, the Merseyside club confirmed on Thursday.