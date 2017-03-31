UPDATE 2-Soccer-Southampton sack manager Puel after poor finish
LONDON, June 14 Southampton sacked manager Claude Puel after less than a year on Wednesday as the Frenchman paid the price for a dismal end to the season.
March 31 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday Saturday, April 1 (GMT) Liverpool v Everton (1130) Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur (1400) Chelsea v Crystal Palace (1400) Hull City v West Ham United (1400) Leicester City v Stoke City (1400) Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion (1400) Watford v Sunderland (1400) Southampton v Bournemouth (1630) Sunday, April 2 (GMT) Swansea City v Middlesbrough (1230) Arsenal v Manchester City (1500)
LONDON, June 14 Southampton sacked manager Claude Puel after less than a year on Wednesday as the Frenchman paid the price for a dismal end to the season.
LONDON, June 14 Southampton have sacked manager Claude Puel, the Premier League club said in a statement on Wednesday.
LONDON, June 14 Manchester United have completed the signing of Sweden defender Victor Lindelof from Portuguese champions Benfica on a four-year contract with the option of extending it by another year, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.