Soccer-Defender Olsson leaves West Brom for Sweden's Djurgarden
March 23 Defender Jonas Olsson has left West Bromwich Albion for Sweden's Djurgarden IF, the English Premier League club said on Thursday.
Aug 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday Saturday, August 22 (GMT) Manchester United v Newcastle United (1145) Crystal Palace v Aston Villa (1400) Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur (1400) Norwich City v Stoke City (1400) Sunderland v Swansea City (1400) West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth (1400) Sunday, August 23 (GMT) West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea (1230) Everton v Manchester City (1500) Watford v Southampton (1500) Monday, August 24 (GMT) Arsenal v Liverpool (1900)
March 23 Ireland are comfortably placed at the top of their World Cup qualifying group and defender Stephen Ward has said the team are confident they can beat Wales in Friday's match and increase their advantage.