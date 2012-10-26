Soccer-Ibrahimovic strikes twice wins League Cup for United
LONDON, Feb 26 Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck twice including a late headed winner as they edged Southampton 3-2 in an absorbing League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.
Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday Saturday, October 27 (GMT) Aston Villa v Norwich City (1145) Arsenal v Queens Park Rangers (1400) Reading v Fulham (1400) Stoke City v Sunderland (1400) Wigan Athletic v West Ham United (1400) Manchester City v Swansea City (1630) Sunday, October 28 (GMT) Everton v Liverpool (1330) Newcastle United v West Bromwich Albion (1500) Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur (1500) Chelsea v Manchester United (1600)
LONDON, Feb 26 Harry Kane netted a hat-trick as Tottenham Hotspur hammered Stoke City 4-0 at White Hart Lane on Sunday to return to second place in the Premier League table.
LONDON, Feb 26 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli was delighted to contribute a goal to the emphatic 4-0 win over Stoke City on Sunday only three days after letting his club down by being sent off at Wembley.