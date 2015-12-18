Dec 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday
Saturday, December 19 (GMT)
Chelsea v Sunderland (1500)
Everton v Leicester City (1500)
Manchester United v Norwich City (1500)
Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur (1500)
Stoke City v Crystal Palace (1500)
West Bromwich Albion v AFC Bournemouth (1500)
Newcastle United v Aston Villa (1730)
Sunday, December 20 (GMT)
Watford v Liverpool (1330)
Swansea City v West Ham United (1600)
Monday, December 21 (GMT)
Arsenal v Manchester City (2000)