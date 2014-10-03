UPDATE 1-Soccer-Defoe back for England at age of 34
* No place for Rooney, Kane injured (Adds Southgate quotes)
Oct 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday Saturday, October 4 (GMT) Hull City v Crystal Palace (1400) Leicester City v Burnley (1400) Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion (1400) Sunderland v Stoke City (1400) Swansea City v Newcastle United (1400) Aston Villa v Manchester City (1630) Sunday, October 5 (GMT) Manchester United v Everton (1100) Chelsea v Arsenal (1305) Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton (1305) West Ham United v Queens Park Rangers (1515)
* No place for Rooney, Kane injured (Adds Southgate quotes)
March 16 Ross Barkley is likely to be sold in the next transfer window if the Everton midfielder fails to extend his contract with the Merseyside club, manager Ronald Koeman warned on Thursday.
LONDON, March 16 Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe was recalled to the England squad at the age of 34 on Thursday ahead of next week's friendly in Germany and a World Cup qualifier at home to Lithuania.