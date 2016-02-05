Soccer-Leicester are underdogs against Atletico, says Fuchs
April 18 Leicester City are underdogs in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid, defender Christian Fuchs has said ahead of Tuesday's game.
Feb 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday Saturday, February 6 (GMT) Manchester City v Leicester City (1245) Aston Villa v Norwich City (1500) Liverpool v Sunderland (1500) Newcastle United v West Bromwich Albion (1500) Stoke City v Everton (1500) Swansea City v Crystal Palace (1500) Tottenham Hotspur v Watford (1500) Southampton v West Ham United (1730) Sunday, February 7 (GMT) AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal (1330) Chelsea v Manchester United (1600)
April 18 Chelsea have enough experience to keep their composure in the title race after Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Manchester United cut their lead at the top of the Premier League table to four points with six games left, goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has said.