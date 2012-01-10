Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
Jan 10 (Reuters) English Premier League fixtures (times GMT).
Playing on Wednesday Tottenham Hotspur v Everton (1945)
Playing on Saturday Aston Villa v Everton (1500) Blackburn Rovers v Fulham (1500) Chelsea v Sunderland (1500) Liverpool v Stoke City (1500) Manchester United v Bolton Wanderers (1500) Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Norwich City (1500)
Playing on Sunday Newcastle United v Queens Park Rangers (1330) Swansea City v Arsenal (1600)
Playing on Monday Wigan Athletic v Manchester City (2000) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.