WRAPUP 2-Soccer-Chelsea suffer shock loss as Spurs close in
* Liverpool beat Everton 3-1 in Merseyside derby (adds details, quotes)
April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Monday Saturday, April 18 (GMT) Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion (1400) Everton v Burnley (1400) Leicester City v Swansea City (1400) Stoke City v Southampton (1400) Chelsea v Manchester United (1630) Sunday, April 19 (GMT) Manchester City v West Ham United (1230) Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur (1500)
April 1 Jose Mourinho could not hide his displeasure at his side's lack of cutting edge as Manchester United failed to make significant ground on their Champions League-chasing rivals in a 0-0 draw against West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday.