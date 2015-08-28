Soccer-Austria leave it late to beat Moldova
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
Aug 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday Saturday, August 29 (GMT) Newcastle United v Arsenal (1145) AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City (1400) Aston Villa v Sunderland (1400) Chelsea v Crystal Palace (1400) Liverpool v West Ham United (1400) Manchester City v Watford (1400) Stoke City v West Bromwich Albion (1400) Tottenham Hotspur v Everton (1630) Sunday, August 30 (GMT) Southampton v Norwich City (1230) Swansea City v Manchester United (1500)
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
LONDON, March 24 England goalkeeper Joe Hart hailed the experimental 3-4-3 formation that manager Gareth Southgate adopted against Germany on Wednesday, saying that it was good to see them try "something new".