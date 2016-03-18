Soccer-Hull game a 'must-win' for Stoke, says Cameron
April 13 Stoke City must put an end to their five-game winless streak when they host relegation-threatened Hull City in the Premier League on Saturday, defender Geoff Cameron has said.
March 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday Saturday, March 19 (GMT) Everton v Arsenal (1245) Chelsea v West Ham United (1500) Crystal Palace v Leicester City (1500) Watford v Stoke City (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Norwich City (1500) Swansea City v Aston Villa (1730) Sunday, March 20 (GMT) Newcastle United v Sunderland (1330) Southampton v Liverpool (1330) Manchester City v Manchester United (1600) Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth (1600)
April 13 Swansea City must add an element of feistiness to their game if they are to kick-start their bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League at Watford on Saturday, winger Wayne Routledge has said.