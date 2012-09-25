Soccer-Wenger to decide on Arsenal future within two months
Feb 17 Arsene Wenger said he will decide whether to extend his 20-year spell at Arsenal in March or April but that whatever he decides he will be managing a team next season.
Sept 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Tuesday Saturday, September 29 (GMT) Arsenal v Chelsea (1145) Everton v Southampton (1400) Fulham v Manchester City (1400) Norwich City v Liverpool (1400) Reading v Newcastle United (1400) Stoke City v Swansea City (1400) Sunderland v Wigan Athletic (1400) Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur (1630) Sunday, September 30 (GMT) Aston Villa v West Bromwich Albion (1500) Monday, October 1 (GMT) Queens Park Rangers v West Ham United (1900)
Feb 17 Arsene Wenger said he will decide whether to extend his 20-year spell at Arsenal in March or April but that whatever he decides he will be managing a team next season.
Feb 17 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is impressed how well Jordon Ibe has coped with the pressure of being the club's record signing and the forward's determination to improve his all-round game.
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Friday 5th Round Saturday, February 18 (GMT) Burnley v Lincoln City(V) (1230) Huddersfield Town(II) v Manchester City (1500) Middlesbrough v Oxford United(III) (1500) Millwall(III) v Leicester City (1500) Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) v Chelsea (1730) 5th Round Sunday, February 19 (GMT) Fulham(II) v Tottenham Hotspur