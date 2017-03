Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday, March 13

LAUSANNE, Switzerland - The World Anti-Doping Agency holds a symposium with speakers including WADA president Craig Reedie and Richard McLaren, author of a report which unveiled state-sponsored doping in Russia, at the Swisstech Convention Centre. There is also a news conference with Reedie and WADA director general Olivier Niggli. (SPORT-DOPING/WADA (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Brian Homewood and Karolos Grohmann)