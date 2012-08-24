UPDATE 2-Soccer-UEFA Europa League last 32 results

Feb 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Last 32 first leg matches on Thursday Last 32 Thursday, February 16, first leg Anderlecht (Belgium) - Zenit St Petersburg (Russia) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0) Athletic Club (Spain) - APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) 3-2 (halftime: 1-1) Hapoel Beer Sheva (Israel) - Besiktas (Turkey) 1-3 (halftime: 1-1) Legia Warsaw (Poland) - Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)