Soccer-Dortmund blasts the 'hardest 15 minutes' of Bartra's life
April 14 Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra has said he experienced the "hardest 15 minutes" of his life after fracturing his wrist in Tuesday's attack on the team bus.
April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday Saturday, April 30 (GMT) Everton v AFC Bournemouth (1400) Newcastle United v Crystal Palace (1400) Stoke City v Sunderland (1400) Watford v Aston Villa (1400) West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United (1400) Arsenal v Norwich City (1630) Sunday, May 1 (GMT) Swansea City v Liverpool (1100) Manchester United v Leicester City (1305) Southampton v Manchester City (1530) Monday, May 2 (GMT) Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur (1900)
STOCKHOLM, April 14 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic has forged his reputation on spectacular goalscoring feats but his former Sweden team mate Jonas Olsson believes the striker's success is built as much on physical strength as technique.