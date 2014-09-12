Soccer-Man Utd not ready to dominate again - Mourinho
March 17 Manchester United are not ready yet to become the dominant force in English football they were during the trophy-laden years of the Alex Ferguson era, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
Sept 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday Saturday, September 13 (GMT) Arsenal v Manchester City (1145) Chelsea v Swansea City (1400) Crystal Palace v Burnley (1400) Southampton v Newcastle United (1400) Stoke City v Leicester City (1400) Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur (1400) West Bromwich Albion v Everton (1400) Liverpool v Aston Villa (1630) Sunday, September 14 (GMT) Manchester United v Queens Park Rangers (1500) Monday, September 15 (GMT) Hull City v West Ham United (1900)
March 17 Manchester United have lots of enemies, manager Jose Mourinho said after they scraped past Russian side Rostov to reach the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday.
* Draw for the quarter-finals takes place on Friday (Adds details)