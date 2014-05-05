Soccer-Draws not enough for Boro to survive, says Gestede
March 21 Relegation-threatened Middlesbrough have to fight for wins instead of settling for draws if they want to remain in the Premier League this season, striker Rudy Gestede has said.
May 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Monday Tuesday, May 6 (GMT) Manchester United v Hull City (1845) Wednesday, May 7 (GMT) Manchester City v Aston Villa (1845) Wednesday, May 7 (GMT) Sunderland v West Bromwich Albion (1845) Sunday, May 11 (GMT) Cardiff City v Chelsea (1400) Fulham v Crystal Palace (1400) Hull City v Everton (1400) Liverpool v Newcastle United (1400) Manchester City v West Ham United (1400) Norwich City v Arsenal (1400) Southampton v Manchester United (1400) Sunderland v Swansea City (1400) Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa (1400) West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City (1400)
March 21 Crystal Palace defender James Tomkins has given credit to manager Sam Allardyce for the team's recent revival after a third consecutive Premier League victory without conceding a goal bolstered their chances of avoiding relegation.
March 21 Manchester City can go a long way to securing a Champions League spot for next season with a win at Arsenal when the Premier League resumes after the international break, defender Bacary Sagna has said.