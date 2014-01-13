Soccer-Man City's best chance is to attack Monaco, says Guardiola
PARIS, March 14 Manchester City's best form of defence will be to attack in Monaco on Wednesday as they seek to reach the Champions League quarter-finals, manager Pep Guardiola said.
Jan 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Monday Saturday, January 18 (GMT) Sunderland v Southampton (1245) Arsenal v Fulham (1500) Crystal Palace v Stoke City (1500) Manchester City v Cardiff City (1500) Norwich City v Hull City (1500) West Ham United v Newcastle United (1500) Liverpool v Aston Villa (1730) Sunday, January 19 (GMT) Swansea City v Tottenham Hotspur (1330) Chelsea v Manchester United (1600) Monday, January 20 (GMT) West Bromwich Albion v Everton (2000)
PARIS, March 14 Manchester City's best form of defence will be to attack in Monaco on Wednesday as they seek to reach the Champions League quarter-finals, manager Pep Guardiola said.
March 14 Manchester United have been charged with failing to control their players during Monday's 1-0 FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the FA said.
TURIN - Italian champions Juventus hold a 2-0 lead from the first leg of their last 16 tie with Porto and they are firm favourites to reach the quarter-finals. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-POR/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)