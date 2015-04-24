Soccer-Austria leave it late to beat Moldova
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
April 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday Saturday, April 25 (GMT) Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur (1145) Burnley v Leicester City (1400) Crystal Palace v Hull City (1400) Newcastle United v Swansea City (1400) Queens Park Rangers v West Ham United (1400) Stoke City v Sunderland (1400) West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool (1400) Manchester City v Aston Villa (1630) Sunday, April 26 (GMT) Everton v Manchester United (1230) Arsenal v Chelsea (1500)
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
LONDON, March 24 England goalkeeper Joe Hart hailed the experimental 3-4-3 formation that manager Gareth Southgate adopted against Germany on Wednesday, saying that it was good to see them try "something new".