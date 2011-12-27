Soccer-Spurs keen to put Liverpool's title ambitions to bed - Kane
Feb 7 Tottenham Hotspur are eager to land a fatal blow to Liverpool's slim Premier League title hopes when the sides meet at Anfield on Saturday, striker Harry Kane has said.
Dec 27 English Premier League fixtures: Tuesday (GMT) Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1500) Swansea City v Queens Park Rangers (1700) Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur (1930) Friday Liverpool v Newcastle United (1945) Saturday Manchester United v Blackburn Rovers (1245) Arsenal v Queens Park Rangers (1500) Bolton Wanderers v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1500) Chelsea v Aston Villa (1500) Norwich City v Fulham (1500) Stoke City v Wigan Athletic (1500) Swansea City v Tottenham Hotspur (1500) Sunday West Bromwich Albion v Everton (1230) Sunderland v Manchester City (1500) Monday Aston Villa v Swansea City (1500) Blackburn Rovers v Stoke City (1500) Queens Park Rangers v Norwich City (1500) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea (1500) Fulham v Arsenal (1730) Tuesday, Jan. 3 Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion (1945) Wigan Athletic v Sunderland (1945) Manchester City v Liverpool (2000) Wednesday, Jan. 4 Everton v Bolton Wanderers (2000) Newcastle United v Manchester United (2000) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports) For more soccer results
Feb 6 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is refusing to rest on his laurels after becoming the oldest player to net 15 goals in a Premier League season when he scored in Sunday's 3-0 win at Leicester City.
Feb 6 Striker Sergio Aguero says he is eager to win back his place in Manchester City's starting line-up and it will be up to the Premier League club to decide whether to keep him once the season ends.