Soccer-Tottenham and Man City keep up the chase
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
LONDON, June 19 The fixture list for the 2013/14 Premier League season. Kick-off times are 1500 local unless stated. Fixtures subject to change 17 August 2013 Arsenal v Aston Villa Chelsea v Hull City Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur Liverpool v Stoke City Manchester City v Newcastle United Norwich City v Everton Sunderland v Fulham Swansea City v Manchester United West Bromwich Albion v Southampton West Ham United v Cardiff City 24 August 2013 Aston Villa v Liverpool Cardiff City v Manchester City Everton v West Bromwich Albion Fulham v Arsenal Hull City v Norwich City Manchester United v Chelsea Newcastle United v West Ham United Southampton v Sunderland Stoke City v Crystal Palace Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City 31 August 2013 Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur Cardiff City v Everton Chelsea v Aston Villa Crystal Palace v Sunderland Liverpool v Manchester United Manchester City v Hull City Newcastle United v Fulham Norwich City v Southampton West Bromwich Albion v Swansea City West Ham United v Stoke City 14 September 2013 Aston Villa v Newcastle United Everton v Chelsea Fulham v West Bromwich Albion Hull City v Cardiff City Manchester United v Crystal Palace Southampton v West Ham United Stoke City v Manchester City Sunderland v Arsenal Swansea City v Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City 21 September 2013 Arsenal v Stoke City Cardiff City v Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea v Fulham Crystal Palace v Swansea City Liverpool v Southampton Manchester City v Manchester United Newcastle United v Hull City Norwich City v Aston Villa West Bromwich Albion v Sunderland West Ham United v Everton 28 September 2013 Aston Villa v Manchester City Everton v Newcastle United Fulham v Cardiff City Hull City v West Ham United Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion Southampton v Crystal Palace Stoke City v Norwich City Sunderland v Liverpool Swansea City v Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea 5 October 2013 Cardiff City v Newcastle United Fulham v Stoke City Hull City v Aston Villa Liverpool v Crystal Palace Manchester City v Everton Norwich City v Chelsea Southampton v Swansea City Sunderland v Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal 19 October 2013 Arsenal v Norwich City Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea v Cardiff City Crystal Palace v Fulham Everton v Hull City Manchester United v Southampton Newcastle United v Liverpool Stoke City v West Bromwich Albion Swansea City v Sunderland West Ham United v Manchester City 26 October 2013 Aston Villa v Everton Chelsea v Manchester City Crystal Palace v Arsenal Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion Manchester United v Stoke City Norwich City v Cardiff City Southampton v Fulham Sunderland v Newcastle United Swansea City v West Ham United Tottenham Hotspur v Hull City 2 November 2013 Arsenal v Liverpool Cardiff City v Swansea City Everton v Tottenham Hotspur Fulham v Manchester United Hull City v Sunderland Manchester City v Norwich City Newcastle United v Chelsea Stoke City v Southampton West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace West Ham United v Aston Villa 9 November 2013 Aston Villa v Cardiff City Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion Crystal Palace v Everton Liverpool v Fulham Manchester United v Arsenal Norwich City v West Ham United Southampton v Hull City Sunderland v Manchester City Swansea City v Stoke City Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United 23 November 2013 Arsenal v Southampton Cardiff City v Manchester United Everton v Liverpool Fulham v Swansea City Hull City v Crystal Palace Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur Newcastle United v Norwich City Stoke City v Sunderland West Bromwich Albion v Aston Villa West Ham United v Chelsea 30 November 2013 Aston Villa v Sunderland Cardiff City v Arsenal Chelsea v Southampton Everton v Stoke City Hull City v Liverpool Manchester City v Swansea City Newcastle United v West Bromwich Albion Norwich City v Crystal Palace Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United West Ham United v Fulham 3 December 2013 Arsenal v Hull City, 7.45pm Crystal Palace v West Ham United, 8pm Liverpool v Norwich City, 8pm Manchester United v Everton, 7.45pm Southampton v Aston Villa, 7.45pm Stoke City v Cardiff City, 7.45pm Sunderland v Chelsea, 7.45pm Swansea City v Newcastle United, 7.45pm West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City, 8pm 4 December 2013 Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur, 8pm 7 December 2013 Arsenal v Everton Crystal Palace v Cardiff City Fulham v Aston Villa Liverpool v West Ham United Manchester United v Newcastle United Southampton v Manchester City Stoke City v Chelsea Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur Swansea City v Hull City West Bromwich Albion v Norwich City 14 December 2013 Aston Villa v Manchester United Cardiff City v West Bromwich Albion Chelsea v Crystal Palace Everton v Fulham Hull City v Stoke City Manchester City v Arsenal Newcastle United v Southampton Norwich City v Swansea City Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool West Ham United v Sunderland 21 December 2013 Arsenal v Chelsea Crystal Palace v Newcastle United Fulham v Manchester City Liverpool v Cardiff City Manchester United v West Ham United Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur Stoke City v Aston Villa Sunderland v Norwich City Swansea City v Everton West Bromwich Albion v Hull City 26 December 2013 Aston Villa v Crystal Palace Cardiff City v Southampton Chelsea v Swansea City Everton v Sunderland Hull City v Manchester United Manchester City v Liverpool Newcastle United v Stoke City Norwich City v Fulham Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion West Ham United v Arsenal 28 December 2013 Aston Villa v Swansea City Cardiff City v Sunderland Chelsea v Liverpool Everton v Southampton Hull City v Fulham Manchester City v Crystal Palace Newcastle United v Arsenal Norwich City v Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion 1 January 2014 Arsenal v Cardiff City Crystal Palace v Norwich City Fulham v West Ham United Liverpool v Hull City Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur Southampton v Chelsea Stoke City v Everton Sunderland v Aston Villa Swansea City v Manchester City West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United 11 January 2014 Aston Villa v Arsenal Cardiff City v West Ham United Everton v Norwich City Fulham v Sunderland Hull City v Chelsea Manchester United v Swansea City Newcastle United v Manchester City Southampton v West Bromwich Albion Stoke City v Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace 18 January 2014 Arsenal v Fulham Chelsea v Manchester United Crystal Palace v Stoke City Liverpool v Aston Villa Manchester City v Cardiff City Norwich City v Hull City Sunderland v Southampton Swansea City v Tottenham Hotspur West Bromwich Albion v Everton West Ham United v Newcastle United 28 January 2014 (1945 unless stated) Aston Villa v West Bromwich Albion Crystal Palace v Hull City (2000) Liverpool v Everton (2000) Manchester United v Cardiff City Norwich City v Newcastle United Southampton v Arsenal Sunderland v Stoke City Swansea City v Fulham 29 January 2014 (1945 local) Chelsea v West Ham United Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City 1 February 2014 Arsenal v Crystal Palace Cardiff City v Norwich City Everton v Aston Villa Fulham v Southampton Hull City v Tottenham Hotspur Manchester City v Chelsea Newcastle United v Sunderland Stoke City v Manchester United West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool West Ham United v Swansea City 8 February 2014 Aston Villa v West Ham United Chelsea v Newcastle United Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion Liverpool v Arsenal Manchester United v Fulham Norwich City v Manchester City Southampton v Stoke City Sunderland v Hull City Swansea City v Cardiff City Tottenham Hotspur v Everton 11 February 2014 (1945 local time unless stated) Arsenal v Manchester United Cardiff City v Aston Villa Hull City v Southampton Stoke City v Swansea City West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea (2000) West Ham United v Norwich City 12 February 2014 (1945 local unless stated) Everton v Crystal Palace Fulham v Liverpool (2000) Manchester City v Sunderland Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur 22 February 2014 Arsenal v Sunderland Cardiff City v Hull City Chelsea v Everton Crystal Palace v Manchester United Liverpool v Swansea City Manchester City v Stoke City Newcastle United v Aston Villa Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur West Bromwich Albion v Fulham West Ham United v Southampton 1 March 2014 Aston Villa v Norwich City Everton v West Ham United Fulham v Chelsea Hull City v Newcastle United Manchester United v Manchester City Southampton v Liverpool Stoke City v Arsenal Sunderland v West Bromwich Albion Swansea City v Crystal Palace Tottenham Hotspur v Cardiff City 8 March 2014 Arsenal v Swansea City Cardiff City v Fulham Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur Crystal Palace v Southampton Liverpool v Sunderland Manchester City v Aston Villa Newcastle United v Everton Norwich City v Stoke City West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United West Ham United v Hull City 15 March 2014 Aston Villa v Chelsea Everton v Cardiff City Fulham v Newcastle United Hull City v Manchester City Manchester United v Liverpool Southampton v Norwich City Stoke City v West Ham United Sunderland v Crystal Palace Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal 22 March 2014 Aston Villa v Stoke City Cardiff City v Liverpool Chelsea v Arsenal Everton v Swansea City Hull City v West Bromwich Albion Manchester City v Fulham Newcastle United v Crystal Palace Norwich City v Sunderland Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton West Ham United v Manchester United 29 March 2014 Arsenal v Manchester City Crystal Palace v Chelsea Fulham v Everton Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United v Aston Villa Southampton v Newcastle United Stoke City v Hull City Sunderland v West Ham United Swansea City v Norwich City West Bromwich Albion v Cardiff City 5 April 2014 Aston Villa v Fulham Cardiff City v Crystal Palace Chelsea v Stoke City Everton v Arsenal Hull City v Swansea City Manchester City v Southampton Newcastle United v Manchester United Norwich City v West Bromwich Albion Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland West Ham United v Liverpool 12 April 2014 Arsenal v West Ham United Crystal Palace v Aston Villa Fulham v Norwich City Liverpool v Manchester City Manchester United v Hull City Southampton v Cardiff City Stoke City v Newcastle United Sunderland v Everton Swansea City v Chelsea West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur 19 April 2014 Aston Villa v Southampton Cardiff City v Stoke City Chelsea v Sunderland Everton v Manchester United Hull City v Arsenal Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion Newcastle United v Swansea City Norwich City v Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham West Ham United v Crystal Palace 26 April 2014 Arsenal v Newcastle United Crystal Palace v Manchester City Fulham v Hull City Liverpool v Chelsea Manchester United v Norwich City Southampton v Everton Stoke City v Tottenham Hotspur Sunderland v Cardiff City Swansea City v Aston Villa West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United 3 May 2014 Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion Aston Villa v Hull City Chelsea v Norwich City Crystal Palace v Liverpool Everton v Manchester City Manchester United v Sunderland Newcastle United v Cardiff City Stoke City v Fulham Swansea City v Southampton West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur 11 May 2014 Cardiff City v Chelsea Fulham v Crystal Palace Hull City v Everton Liverpool v Newcastle United Manchester City v West Ham United Norwich City v Arsenal Southampton v Manchester United Sunderland v Swansea City Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City Source: Premier League website (www.premierleague.com) (Editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur struck another blow in the battle for a top-four finish but manager Mauricio Pochettino is refusing to concede the Premier League title race to Chelsea after a 3-2 win over Everton on Sunday.
* City host Stoke on Wednesday, Sunderland host Burnley on Mar. 18