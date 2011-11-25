Soccer-Mane double puts Liverpool back on track
Feb 11 Liverpool finally kick-started their year and damaged Tottenham Hotspur's slender Premier League title hopes as Sadio Mane struck both goals in a 2-0 victory at Anfield on Saturday.
Nov 25 English Premier League fixtures (times GMT).
Playing on Saturday Stoke City v Blackburn Rovers (1245) Bolton Wanderers v Everton (1500) Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1500) Manchester United v Newcastle United (1500) Norwich City v Queens Park Rangers (1500) Sunderland v Wigan Athletic (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur (1500) Arsenal v Fulham (1730)
Playing on Sunday Swansea City v Aston Villa (1330) Liverpool v Manchester City (1600) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 17 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 16 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 15 Diego Costa (Chelsea) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 14 Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 11 Sadio Mane (Liverpool) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 10 Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, February 11 Arsenal 2 Hull City 0 Liverpool 2 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Manchester United 2 Watford 0 Middlesbrough 0 Everton 0 Stoke City 1 Crystal Palace 0 Sunderland 0 Southampton 4 West Ham United 2 West Bromwich Albion 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea