LONDON, June 18 Manchester City will open the defence of their title with a trip to Newcastle United after the English Premier League released the fixture list for the 2014-15 season on Wednesday.

Manuel Pellegrini's side, who claimed a second title in three seasons, have been handed a tough start to their campaign, hosting Liverpool in the second week, followed a fortnight later by a trip to Arsenal and then a home fixture against Chelsea.

Chelsea travel to newly promoted Burnley on the first day of the season, Aug. 16, followed by a home match to Championship winners Leicester City, who start life in the top-flight at home to Everton.

The other promoted side, Queens Park Rangers, host FA Cup runners-up Hull City in their first match, while Tottenham Hotspur will seek revenge for three defeats to West Ham United last term when they travel to east London on opening day.

Last season's runners-up Liverpool host Southampton in Ronald Koeman's first match in charge, while fellow Dutchman Louis van Gaal's Manchester United host Swansea City.

Manchester City host Southampton on May 24, the final day of the season, while Arsenal host West Bromwich Albion, Chelsea host Sunderland, Manchester United travel to Hull and Liverpool visit Stoke City.

Opening day fixtures: Arsenal v Crystal Palace, Burnley v Chelsea, Leicester City v Everton, Liverpool v Southampton, Manchester United v Swansea City, Newcastle United v Manchester City, Queens Park Rangers v Hull City, Stoke City v Aston Villa, West Bromwich Albion v Sunderland, West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur (all matches 1500 local time and are subject to change). (Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by John O'Brien)