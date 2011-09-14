Soccer-English FA Cup 4th round result
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Result from the English FA Cup 4th Round replay match on Wednesday 4th Round, replay Wednesday, February 8 Leicester City - Derby County (II) 3-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
Sept 14 English Premier League fixtures (times GMT).
Playing on Saturday Blackburn Rovers v Arsenal (1145) Aston Villa v Newcastle United (1400) Bolton Wanderers v Norwich City (1400) Everton v Wigan Athletic (1400) Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion (1400) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Queens Park Rangers (1400)
Playing on Sunday Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool (1230) Fulham v Manchester City (1400) Sunderland v Stoke City (1400) Manchester United v Chelsea (1500) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 8 Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has played down talk that Chelsea have an advantage over their Premier League rivals by not playing in Europe this season, saying it is harder to maintain momentum when they do not play as regularly.
Feb 8 Liverpool can learn a thing or two from Chelsea such as the Premier League leaders' ability to grind out results even when they are not playing at their best, midfielder Adam Lallana has said.