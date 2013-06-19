* Manchester United open Premier League title defence at Swansea

* Pellegrini's Manchester City host Newcastle

* Chelsea, under Mourinho again, at home to Hull (Adds detail)

LONDON, June 19 Champions Manchester United will travel to Swansea City for their first Premier League match under new manager David Moyes, while Manuel Pellegrini's Manchester City are at home to Newcastle United on Aug. 17.

United, kicking off their league campaign without Alex Ferguson in charge for the first time since 1986, were handed a tricky opening five matches in fixture lists published on Wednesday.

They host Chelsea, with Jose Mourinho back in charge for the second time, on Aug. 24 before Moyes makes a return to Merseyside with a game at Anfield against old foes Liverpool on Aug. 31.

The champions then take on promoted Crystal Palace before making the short journey to the Etihad Stadium for the first Manchester derby against last year's runners-up with their new Chilean manager on Sept. 22.

The return Manchester derby at Old Trafford is scheduled for March 21.

"Lively start to the season! Let us at them," declared United defender Rio Ferdinand on Twitter.

Chelsea, third last season behind the Manchester clubs, start at Stamford Bridge against newly promoted Hull City with Frank Lampard hoping to make a record 18th appearance in an opening fixture of a Premier League season.

The west Londoners then host Aston Villa after their trip north to United.

Everton, with Roberto Martinez stepping into Moyes's shoes, start out at Norwich City before hosting Chelsea as their fourth match of the season. They visit Manchester United on Dec. 3.

Liverpool start the season at home to Stoke City, now under the leadership of Mark Hughes, while Arsene Wenger's Arsenal are at home to Aston Villa at the Emirates.

Promoted Cardiff City travel to West Ham United while Crystal Palace mark their return to the top flight with a home match against Tottenham Hotspur.

The first Welsh Premier league derby between Cardiff and Swansea is due on Nov. 2 at the Cardiff City Stadium with the return fixture on Feb. 8.

The season ends on May 11, when Manchester United are at Southampton, Chelsea travel to Cardiff, Arsenal visit Norwich, and Manchester City host West Ham.

The FA Cup final has been moved back to after the end of the league season with the match scheduled for May 17. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)