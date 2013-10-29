LONDON Oct 29 Arsenal midfielder Mathieu Flamini could be out for two to three weeks, missing a run of hugely significant games, after injuring his groin in Saturday's 2-0 Premier League win at Crystal Palace.

The 29-year-old, who has played superbly since rejoining the London club in August, is definitely out of Tuesday's Capital One (League) Cup tie at home to Chelsea and for Saturday's Premier League visit of Liverpool.

"When we get the (scan) results we will know how long he will be out," said manager Arsene Wenger. "It doesn't look like a bad muscle injury but it is his groin."

Groin injuries normally take two to three weeks to heal.

The French international could also miss the Champions League game at Borussia Dortmund on Nov. 6 and the Premier League match at Manchester United on Nov. 10.

Flamini has been widely praised for the impact he has had on the side since leaving AC Milan on a free transfer, with Arsenal unbeaten in any game he has played in.

Spaniard Mikel Arteta, who was sent off against Palace, is suspended for the Chelsea match but will be available when the Premier League leaders meet Liverpool. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Tony Jimenez)