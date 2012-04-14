LONDON, April 14 Fleetwood Town won promotion to
the English Football League for the first time since they were
formed 104 years ago after Conference title rivals Wrexham could
only draw 2-2 with Grimsby Town on Saturday.
The result secured the Conference League (fifth tier) title
and means their Highbury Stadium ground will host League Two
matches next season.
It also signals the return at the higher levels of English
soccer of the name Highbury, formerly the home of Premier League
Arsenal until they moved from there to their new Emirates
Stadium in 2006.
Fleetwood, nicknamed "The Cod Army" or "The Trawlermen", are
based on the Lancashire coast with the town a major fishing port
until the Icelandic Cod Wars and European Union fishing
restrictions of the 1970s. The main income now comes from
tourism.
The soccer club's nearest League side is Championship
(second division) contenders Blackpool who beat them 5-1 in an
FA Cup third round match at Highbury in January.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Martyn Herman)