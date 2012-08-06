Aug 6 Manchester United midfielder Darren
Fletcher is a step closer to returning back to competitive
football after it was confirmed he would train with the Scottish
national team.
Fletcher has been sidelined by ulcerative colitis - an
inflammatory bowel condition - and hasn't played for almost 10
months.
Scotland will face Australia in a friendly next Wednesday at
Easter Road Stadium and while the 28-year-old has not been named
by manager Craig Levein, it was confirmed he would link up with
the national team.
"Darren will be with us at the weekend, he is back in
training and he played 45 minutes in a practice match last
week," Levein was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.
"He is not in the squad because he has not played for
Manchester United but he will do a bit of training with us."
Fletcher's last appearance for Manchester United was
November 22 last year during a Champions League match with
Benfica.
In July, Reds manager Sir Alex Ferguson said Fletcher would
be at great odds to even play again, but said the midfielder
would be offered an alternative role at the Premier League club.
