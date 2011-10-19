Oct 19 Former European champions Nottingham
Forest have appointed investment bank Seymour Pierce to advise
the English Championship (second division) club on any potential
takeover offers.
Owner Nigel Doughty, who has stepped down as chairman after
almost 10 years at the helm to be replaced by Forest's former
player and manager Frank Clark, was quoted on the club website
(www.nottinghamforest.co.uk) as saying:
"While I have no intention of selling, even if I could, if I
felt a new owner would take this club forwards, I would happily
facilitate that.
"So with this in mind I have appointed Seymour Pierce -- an
investment bank in the City (of London) which has good
experience in dealing in these matters -- to advise me should
any offer be forthcoming."
Doughty, who British media estimate has pumped between 70
and 80 million pounds ($110-125 million) into the club, also
indicated he would eventually end his financial support.
"I will not leave the club with a cost-base that will burden
it in the next two to three years," he said.
"Clearly contracts of the players signed during my time as
chairman will be honoured by me outside the normal cash flows of
the club ... However, once these current liabilities have run
off, there will be no more financial support."
Forest, who have been outside the Premier league since 1999,
became the first former European champions to drop into a
domestic third division in 2005. They won the European Cup in
1979 and 1980 under the late Brian Clough.
Former England coach Steve McClaren quit as manager earlier
this month after just 10 league games in charge and has been
replaced by Steve Cotterill who got off to a winning start on
Tuesday with a 2-0 win over previously unbeaten Middlesbrough.
That victory left Forest 20th in the 24-team standings.
($1 = 0.639 British Pounds)
