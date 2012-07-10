July 10 A Kuwaiti family has bought twice
European Cup winners Nottingham Forest, the English Championship
(second division) club said on Tuesday.
In a statement on the club's website
(www.nottinghamforest.co.uk), Fawaz, Abdulaziz and Omar
al-Hasawi said a shirt launch and news conference would be held
at the City Ground on Saturday.
"It is an honour and privilege for the al-Hasawi family to
assume control of this great club steeped in history and with
the outstanding legacy left by its previous owner Nigel
Doughty," the statement said.
Former Forest chairman Nigel Doughty died in February aged
54 after investing almost 100 million pounds ($154.95 million)
in a failed attempt to turn the club's fortunes around.
Forest are one of only eight clubs to retain the European
Cup, securing their second title in 1980. They have not played
in the Premier League since they were relegated in 1999.
($1 = 0.6454 British pounds)
(Writing by John Mehaffey in London, editing by Ed Osmond)