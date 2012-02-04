LONDON Feb 4 Multi-millionaire Nigel
Doughty, whose money failed to revive the fortunes of former
European champions Nottingham Forest, was found dead at his home
on Saturday. He was 54.
Forest, struggling against relegation at the foot of the
Championship (second division) announced his death on their
website (www.nottinghamforest.co.uk).
"It is with enormous sadness that Nottingham Forest
announce the death of the club's owner Nigel Doughty," the
Midlands club said in a statement on their website
"Mr Doughty, who was 54, was found dead earlier today in his
gym at his home in Skillington, Lincolnshire."
Although he still owned the club, the life-long Forest fan
stepped down as chairman in October after a decade in the job
following the sacking of former England manager Steve McClaren.
He was replaced by former Forest player and manager Frank
Clark.
Doughty, who saved Forest from administration when he bought
the club for 11.0 million pounds ($17.38 million) in 1999,
invested almost 100 million pounds of his personal fortune in
the club.
Forest, the only former European champions to sink into the
third tier of their domestic league, are second-bottom of the
Championship. They visit arch-rivals Derby County on Sunday.
($1.0 = 0.6329 British pounds)
(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)