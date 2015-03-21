LONDON, March 21 Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster looks like being ruled out of England's Euro 2016 qualifier against Lithuania at Wembley next week after being carried off on a stretcher against Burnley on Saturday.

Forster, the only keeper in the squad besides Manchester City's Joe Hart, suffered a knee injury early on at St Mary's Stadium.

"Fraser is at the hospital and it is looking bad," Southampton manager Ronald Koeman told the BBC after his sixth-placed Premier League team won 2-0.

"We have to wait for the scan. I hope it will be OK for him but the doctor is not positive."

England coach Roy Hodgson selected only two keepers when he named his squad for Friday's tie but Under-21 international Jack Butland, who plays for Stoke City, is on standby. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Tony Jimenez)