LONDON, March 18 West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Ben Foster says he is happy to be back in the England fold again now that he has more time on his hands following baby-sitting duties.

Foster has not been involved since turning his back on England two years ago, saying at the time he wanted to spend more time with his young family rather than be England's second or third choice keeper under former coach Fabio Capello.

However, he is now keen to add to his five caps after making himself available again.

"(The kids) spend every day at school now, so by the time they get home it's half-past-four, you give them their dinner and a bath and then it is bedtime, so I don't really get to see them as much as I did," Foster told the club's website (www.wba.co.uk).

"With age comes the feeling that you don't want to regret things. My kids are a huge part of my life and it would be lovely to show them a few DVDs and caps when they're older - and the World Cup next year is a huge thing," he added.

The 29-year-old has never played for England at a major tournament and although he is unlikely to usurp number one Joe Hart the Manchester City keeper has not been at his best.

"I'm not expecting to play to be honest. I've said many times he (Hart) could be England's number one for the next 10 or 15 years. I just want to be there to help out," said the former Manchester United player.

"I'm buzzing. It's been two years since I was last involved so it's nice, and to come straight back in with qualifiers will make it a little bit more special."

Foster will face competition from Celtic's Fraser Forster for second choice.

England are away at minnows San Marino on Friday before they travel to Group H leaders Montenegro on March 26. (Writing by Tom Pilcher, editing by Martyn Herman)