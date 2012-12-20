LONDON Dec 20 West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Ben Foster is fit to return against Norwich City on Saturday after recovering from a double hernia operation.

Foster, who played five internationals for England, has missed Albion's last seven games with an injury which stopped him kicking. But after a two-part operation the 29-year-old is ready to challenge Boaz Myhill for the keeper's jersey.

"It's been a whole lot longer than I thought it was going to be but hopefully it's all sorted now and we can crack on," Foster told West Brom's website on Thursday.

"I trained fine yesterday, I felt absolutely fine. The team has been doing well, Boaz has been doing great, so we will just see how it goes."

West Brom have been one of the surprise packages of the Premier League season and are seventh on 27 points, equal with Everton in sixth place and Arsenal in fifth.

(Reporting By Robert Woodward, editing by Ed Osmond)