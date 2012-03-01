SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City
Feb 24 Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Stoke City at White Hart Lane.
LONDON, March 1 Former Liverpool forward Robbie Fowler is training with Blackpool and could be set to sign a short term deal, the English Championship (second division) club said on Thursday.
The 36-year-old poacher quit English soccer three years ago to play first in Australia and then in Thailand but has returned home after an opportunity to join India's Premier League Soccer (PLS) fell through when the inaugural edition was postponed.
Fowler, who also played for Leeds United and Manchester City as well as representing England, is fourth in the all-time English Premier League scorers list with 163 goals.
"Has he got some quality, can he find little pockets, can he play a pass, can he score a goal? Yes, he can," Blackpool manager Ian Holloway said on the Lancashire club's website (www.blackpoolfc.co.uk)
"I still think he's hungry, I still think he wants to play and he's got undoubted quality."
Fowler was signed by PLS franchise Kolkata for $530,000 in January, before the competition was postponed earlier this month due to a lack of suitable venues. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON, Feb 24 Leicester City's owners had hit the panic button when they sacked title-winning manager Claudio Ranieri, former player Gary Lineker said on Friday as English football reacted to news of the Italian's stunning fall from grace.
Feb 24 Soccer's Ligue 1 disciplinary committee has ordered Corsica's Bastia to close part of their stadium for three matches after a group of supporters shouted racist insults at Nice striker Mario Balotelli during a 1-1 draw in January.