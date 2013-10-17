LONDON Oct 17 England will play Germany and Chile in friendlies at Wembley next month as they start their preparations for the 2014 World Cup.

They will host Chile on Nov. 15 and Germany four days later, the FA said in a statement on Thursday.

England secured a spot at the World Cup finals in Brazil with a 2-0 victory over Poland on Tuesday to finish top of qualifying Group H.

Chile and three-times World Cup winners Germany have also qualified for Brazil.

