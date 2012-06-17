June 17 England's Football Association will mark
its 150th anniversary next year with a game against Scotland at
Wembley, reigniting international soccer's oldest rivalry after
a 13-year hiatus.
The Aug. 14 fixture will pit the sides against each other
for the first time since 2000.
In an official statement released on Sunday, England manager
Roy Hodgson said he was looking forward to the 111th game
against the Scots.
"For us, England versus Scotland is one of the finest
fixtures in international football and I know what this game
means to both sets of supporters," he said.
"It will be a fitting part of The FA's 150th anniversary
celebrations and the supporters, the team and my coaching staff
all look forward to welcoming Scotland to Wembley Stadium next
year."
The Football Association also announced that England will
play Italy in a friendly in Berne, Switzerland on Aug. 15, the
first international fixture after the ongoing Euro 2012
tournament in Poland and Ukraine.
(Editing by John O'Brien)